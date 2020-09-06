DJ Tunez And J. Anthoni Team Up On Lusty Reggae Single ‘Differently’

In the past year, DJ Tunez has presented as a music box filled with surprise releases for different seasons. A couple of months ago, his single run culminated in a joint EP with D3an which he quickly followed with the Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, and Omah Lay assisted Pami. With no time to waste, he returns this weekend with another potential hit, Differently, that speaks directly to his welcome evolution.

Powered by J. Anthoni, a new artist he has brought to his fold Differently is a slow-burning reggae love ballad that taps into Dancehall’s perfect synchronization with seduction. J. Anthoni’s bawdy lyrics combined with the smooth Dancehall tinged instrumentals and his Rastafarian drawl creates the perfect inviting ambiance.